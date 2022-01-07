We have more thoughts nowadays than in times gone by. We pay attention to practically everything, from food to house cleaning. All this has also intensified due to the historical period in which we are living.

Fear is always around the corner and we pay attention to the diet we eat because a healthy and balanced meal plan is synonymous with well-being, just as sanitation is synonymous with well-being.

Still, unpleasant situations can happen, especially in the health field.

For example, one situation that affects millions of people is hypercholesterolemia. This condition does not bring immediate symptoms, but it could be risky to heart health, especially in cases where bad cholesterol exceeds the standard level.

High bad cholesterol in the blood can be caused by a poor high-fat diet, age, gender and diabetes, rarely by genetic factors. So, even if we pay attention to nutrition, age can affect the increase in cholesterol, just as the female gender is more prone to develop the condition of hypercholesterolemia, as the Veronesi Foundation claims.

What to do in these cases? First you need to contact your doctor, who will indicate everything that needs to be done, such as any therapies and advice on the diet to be followed. In this regard, we know that there are foods that are good for health in general, and that they are the same remedies we use for cleaning the house.

For example, not only to remove mold from walls but these zero-cost remedies would be a cure-all for health and weight. There are, in fact, foods that, in addition to having beneficial properties for the body, are also very useful in household chores. One of them is apple cider vinegar.

Not only would it help reduce bad cholesterol and make glass and floors shine but it could have these risky consequences as well

Apple cider vinegar is often used in the home because it neutralizes bad smells, makes windows shine, degreases and disinfects floors and surfaces. And, as we’ve seen, it’s also useful for removing mold from walls. But Humanitas suggests that it could also be an ally in health.

In fact, apple cider vinegar contains very important mineral salts for the body and also contains pectin, capable of decreasing cholesterol levels. Yet, not only would it help lower bad cholesterol and make glass and floors shine but apple cider vinegar could have these risky consequences as well.

Abusing apple cider vinegar is absolutely not recommended. In fact, high quantities, as well as a prolonged daily intake, could lower potassium. The latter is an important mineral, whose function is to participate in the correct muscle contraction, especially of the heart.

If on the one hand it could lower bad cholesterol, one of the causes of stroke, on the other hand it could lower potassium, risky for the health of the heart itself. Therefore it is advisable to consult your doctor on the right quantities to take, as well as on the time of intake.

