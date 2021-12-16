Cancers, of whatever size, are a major cause of death and are spreading more and more, discovering more than 1,000 cases a day. Cancer is a genetic disease, that is, the cells are transformed into malignant giving rise, in fact, to the tumor.

This cell change can be due to several factors. The causes can be found not only in cases of familiarity but also in inadequate lifestyles and poor nutrition, as well as age, sedentary lifestyle, obesity and external agents.

In fact, by promoting healthy lifestyles and a healthy and balanced diet, it could be prevented. Doctors advise, in this sense, to practice physical activity, not to smoke, not to abuse alcohol and to follow a correct food plan such as the Mediterranean diet, which includes all the macronutrients that the body needs.

Therefore, nutrition is absolutely essential and not only would they reduce the risk of cancer but these foods could also prevent dementia and cardiovascular disease.

The studio of the Veronesi Foundation

A study, conducted by a researcher from the Veronesi Foundation, pointed out how the polyphenols contained in greater quantities in fruit and vegetables could help in reducing the risk of contracting tumors.

Not only that, among the flavonoids the anthocyanins stand out, very important substances that would help prevent not only cardiovascular diseases but also neurodegenerative forms such as dementia. And let’s be careful because not only high cholesterol but also fluctuating memory could be the alarm bells of this disease.

Among the fruits and vegetables with anthocyanins, which are responsible for the purple and red color of these, there are:

eggplant;

red orange;

the strawberry;

the fruit of the forest;

red grapes;

chard;

the red cabbage.

Furthermore, anthocyanins are antioxidants capable of fighting free radicals, which is why they could prevent tumor forms, as well as premature cell aging.

Not only would they reduce the risk of cancer but these foods could also prevent dementia and cardiovascular disease

However, if on the one hand these foods would help and are healthy, on the other hand we must not forget that abuse is always not recommended. Remember, in fact, that fruit contains sugar and abuse could cause other problems. So both fruit and vegetables should be weighed and it will be up to the doctor or nutritionist to determine the exact amount for each.

Therefore it is always advisable to contact your doctor to evaluate a healthy and balanced diet with the relative weights, as well as to know all the necessary information.

Deepening

Not only high blood pressure and sleep apnea but these habits too could be risky for this heart problem