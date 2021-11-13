We will surely have seen our grandmother intent on knitting and making wonderful sweaters, warm gloves, long scarves and refined furnishing accessories.

A feast for the eyes, of course, but also an ancient tradition that we often mentally confine to the past, like an old heirloom.

However, in recent years there has been a return to origins: there has been a significant increase in the percentage of fans of this hobby.

Among other things, those who practice it do not consider it a mere playful-creative occupation, but claim to find real benefits in terms of personal well-being.

To analyze the situation, various studies have been launched, mostly conducted by important university bodies.

The results are truly surprising and show that not only yoga but this is also the unsuspected activity that is becoming popular and that would be good for health.

Knit for Peace

Let’s start with the research of the British non-profit organization Knit for Peace, which highlighted a curious parallelism with yoga. In fact, even knitting would be able to activate the areas of the brain dedicated to thinking and meditation. These favor the flow of energies and consequently induce physical relaxation.

Another positive aspect derives from this, as the state of relaxation helps to lower the heart rate, as later explained by a department of the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Not only yoga but this is also the unsuspected activity that is becoming popular and that would be good for health

The continuous and repetitive movement of the hands, then, would even reduce the risk of arthrosis or carpal tunnel problems.

The hormone of good mood and self-esteem

Research from Princeton University then revealed that these same movements would imply an increase in the release of serotonin, responsible for the state of contentment and good mood.

Also not to be underestimated is the drive towards self-esteem, determined precisely by being able to package a product with one’s own hands.

In short, the grandmother’s pastime is actually a mine of benefits, so much so that it has also become trendy in the world of VIPs.

Make the shirt with your fingers

If all this information has intrigued us and we want to test ourselves, we can start with finger knitting.

It is, in fact, knitting, but it is less complicated, as it does not involve mastery with knitting needles or crochet hooks. With a ball of yarn and a little manual skill we could be able to create fantastic decorations for the home and more!

Deepening

Here are 5 great reasons to start knitting and crochet.