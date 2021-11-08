“Not only Zaniolo, also Pellegrini KO and go home! Barella, Chiellini, Bonucci… ”- SOS Fanta

The technical commissioner of Italy takes the floor. Roberto Mancini in a press conference about the next commitments of the national team he spoke about the conditions of the injured, from Bonucci and Chiellini to Barella and Pellegrini. Here are the statements, reported by TMW: “We have some problems with someone, physical problems. Zaniolo and Pellegrini are not well, they are going home today. We evaluate Barella, it doesn’t seem to be anything to worry about but we will evaluate in these days. The others should be okay (Bonucci and Chiellini, ed). The race will be important, but we must remain calm ”.

YOUNG PEOPLE – “Pobega is here, he deserves it and has done the whole process of the various Under and has also done well. It has excellent qualities, it is here because it has been coming for a long time in which it is good. Frattesi also did well in the previous Under 21 and is doing well now, there are many young players who just need to play ”.

IN PLACE OF ZANIOLO AND PELLEGRINI – “We will replace both of them, we are deciding now to see the conditions of who we have to call, also because in the following days we have to evaluate Barella and therefore we will take two. Pessina? We didn’t call him because he wasn’t ready, now we are evaluating him too ”.

POBEGA – “I don’t know who to compare Pobega to, he’s a physical player, a technical player and a good left-footed player. He can be both a setter and an attacking midfielder, he is young and intelligent ”.

BELOTTI – “You can’t always be at the top, but when they come here they always do positive things”.

TONALS – “Sandro has also played with us other times, he can do both the inside and the setter”.

ZANIOLO – “For the World Championship we will talk about it next Tuesday… Zaniolo was unlucky enough for two serious injuries but on his side he is still very young, he has the strength to come out well. Unfortunately he always has some problems and we must be careful. It could have been an important match for him, but unfortunately he has this problem and we can’t risk it. I don’t think he needs my advice, he has quality and he just needs to improve completely ”.

JUVE PLAYERS – “I, Chiesa, Locatelli and Bernardeschi called them down before… It doesn’t worry me at all, at Juve there are experienced players and when they come here they manage to do their best and things are right, I’m not very worried about this. Chiellini and Bonucci are doing well, we train today and tomorrow which are two days of unloading and we evaluate everyone’s conditions ”.

TIPS – “We are happy to find Immobile and Belotti, they were two players who missed during the Nations League. Ciro is the most prolific striker of the last 5-6-7 years, if he plays he will do very well, we play at the Olimpico and we are happy to find both. With Switzerland it will be a football match: beyond the importance, I believe that you need to have peace of mind, not pressure. What we have done gives us awareness, if we play well and as we know, even with difficulty, we can play a great match “.

