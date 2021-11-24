Health

Not pasta but this simple cereal could lower LDL cholesterol, empty the intestines and satiate quickly

When we talk about cereals we are referring to every herbaceous plant, belonging to the Graminaceae family, which produces edible seeds. They are essential foods for the well-being of our body and which must never be missing in a healthy and balanced diet.

They provide, proteins, fibers, vitamins and minerals that help keep the body fit and healthy.

For example, few people know that this cereal could keep cholesterol and triglycerides at bay.

A cereal with very ancient origins

Cereals are that category of food that should never be missing on our tables. In this regard, today we want to offer our readers an extremely beneficial cereal. We are referring to spelled, a fundamental food of ancient populations. Suffice it to say that its traces have been found inside some Egyptian tombs.

Spelled is a herbaceous plant belonging to the Graminaceae family, whose cultivation is also widespread in Italy. It is widely used in the kitchen, thanks to its pleasant flavor, its versatility and the low difficulty of preparation. It can be enjoyed hot in soups and soups, or be the star of tasty summer salads. Furthermore, from the grinding of its grains it is possible to obtain a flour, perfect to be used for both sweet and savory doughs.

Not pasta but this simple cereal could lower LDL cholesterol, empty the intestines and satiate quickly

In recent years, spelled has become a widely used cereal in cooking. Both for its pleasant taste, but also for its particular nutritional properties. Not pasta but this simple cereal could lower LDL cholesterol, empty the intestines and satiate quickly.

One of its greatest characteristics is that it has a high amount of fiber. They would be a real panacea for intestinal health. In fact, spelled has a slight laxative power, very useful in case of constipation. Precisely because of this characteristic, it would not be suitable for those suffering from colitis. Of course, our advice is always to contact your doctor.

Not only that, fiber would also be essential to reduce bad cholesterol levels in the blood and consequently prevent cardiovascular disease.

Spelled has a high satiating power, in fact this food is often included in slimming diets.

It is a cereal available all year round and that we can find in dried form. But let’s be careful because spelled contains gluten and therefore cannot be taken by celiac subjects.

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

