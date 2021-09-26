Not porn stars, but teachers, coaches and personal trainers make money on OnlyFans

OnlyFans is very different from what you imagine and is perfect for teachers and personal trainers.

There has been a lot of talk about OnlyFans saying all possible good and also all possible evil. It has basically been referred to as a pornographic site. And it is this summer that interest in this popular platform has exploded. To blow up this social media on the media, the news of a strong censorship that would have prevented the pornstars present on the platform from uploading the pornographic contents that made OnlyFans fortune. Then this complaint came back and nothing was done about it. For a couple of weeks OnlyFans was the center of media attention, so much so that many accused him of having done everything on purpose to advertise. But beyond this it would be wrong to consider OnlyFans a social network linked solely to pornography.

A great opportunity for many

The peculiarity of this social network is that it is a very interesting hybrid between a social network and a shop. A creator’s page on OnlyFans allows you to sell content. Even if we only ever talk about pornography, OnlyFans is actually making the fortune of many yoga instructors, meditation techniques instructors, personal trainers but also coaches and psychologists. It is perfect as a platform for those who want a social network that allows them to sell products without going through other platforms. There are many figures who live by selling lessons or courses, for example, and I have the perfect fakes for them. So beyond the easy labels, in reality, I am Social with specificities that for many jobs can be extremely interesting.

Therefore it is useful to evaluate this social network for the possibility it offers to sell packages and subscriptions. If you create digital educational products or live lectures or consult or consult, you should think about it.

In short, a very different social network from what you think.