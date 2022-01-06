“Not responding.” And the (hard) tax assessment is triggered

If the taxpayer, upon receipt of the letter, does not provide any feedback to theRevenue agency and you do not regularize the reported violation, the prior communication reporting the anomaly can become tax act immediately enforceable and actionable.

This is one of the various proposals written in the report to combat tax evasion. For years, the Revenue Agency, in such a way as to favor spontaneous compliance, has been sending communications to report anomalies in the returns. This is to give you the opportunity to correct errors and omissions. It may happen, as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, that by comparing the data declared by the taxpayer with those of the Revenue databases, these do not match. In this case we speak of anomalies and may concern omissions or infidelity. In this way, taxpayers have the opportunity to regularize their position through repentance.

If this does not happen, however, and no type of justification is provided on the situation considered anomalous by the Revenue Agency, then the taxpayer is included in a selective list to be subsequently checked. The function of enforcement is deterrent. Otherwise there is the risk of generating the conviction of impunity and increasing the propensity to default. In fact, obtaining the opposite effect with respect to the purpose of communications.

At the same time, the problem arises, bearing in mind the significant number of communications that will have to be sent in the three-year period 2022-2024, that the Revenue Agency may not be able to carry out the promised checks against those who do not regularize their position. This is precisely where the proposal to identify, with a provision by the Agency, some types of communications (in the qualitatively more reliable intentions) that would have the typical characteristics of the tax deed was born from here. Therefore it will be written: indication of the taxable amount, rates, taxes, penalty, interest, motivation and so on.

When a similar communication is received, the taxpayer however, it will be able to regularize the violation according to the rules of repentance. Otherwise, he will have the opportunity to submit observations to the Office regarding the reported error which will lead to the establishment of a preventive contradictory procedure. The latter will end with the archiving, i.e. the issuance of a partial assessment notice. And then it will be able to challenge the communication directly within a longer term than that foreseen for the observations and the production of documents.

Once the appeal deadline has passed, the communication would become a suitable title for the collection of the reported amounts.