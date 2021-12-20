Health

Not running and walking, here is the exercise that would save the heart by lowering the pressure in addition to cholesterol

We know that constant physical activity, combined with a healthy diet, can give great benefits to our body. Especially after a certain age, it is important not to give in to laziness and keep moving. By doing so we will be able to stem the ailments of time. In particular, physical activity serves to strengthen our cardiovascular system, reducing the risk of diseases. But the question many people ask is: what is the best physical activity for heart health?

Recent scientific discoveries seem to add interesting details to what we usually believe. In fact, a high-impact aerobic activity would not necessarily be needed to strengthen the heart. According to experts, not running and walking, here is the exercise that would save the heart by lowering the pressure in addition to cholesterol. The advantages of this training, of which scholars have revealed the benefits, is the simplicity with which it takes place. It is an activity for everyone, which we can do comfortably at home, in a small space and, above all, at all ages.

On the pages of ProiezionidiBorsa we have already analyzed, with the support of scientific studies, the possible benefits of yoga on bad cholesterol levels. Now new research, reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, confirms its potential also on other fronts of cardiovascular prevention.

According to the words of the experts, this ancient practice, which comes from the East (but now widely cleared in the West), would be good for our hearts. The news comes from a team of researchers from Harvard University. According to their scientific findings, doing yoga would have similar benefits to those of traditional training when it comes to cardiovascular health.

Is it possible to improve all the values ​​useful for cardiovascular prevention by remaining in a few square meters of space?

The revolution brought about by the aforementioned research would have some impact on our everyday life. Many people, in fact, give up physical activity for lack of time or even for the need to save. Yoga would make it possible to overcome these problems, being an activity to be carried out in a few meters of space and with only the use of a mat.

Its benefits on our body, however, would not be inferior to those of a common run or walk. Researchers, following 37 clinical trials of yoga classes, claim it would help reduce weight, blood pressure and cholesterol. These factors are all essential to having a healthy heart and the hope of living well and for a long time.

Not walking or gentle gymnastics, this is the activity that strengthens joints and balance in the elderly

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

