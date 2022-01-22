not suitable for Ethereum mining

The upcoming Geforce RTX 3050 won’t be of any use to miners. Therefore, graphics cards should go over the counter at a reasonable price.
The basics in brief
- Graphics card giant Nvidia will release Geforce RTX 3050 on January 27, 2022.
- The graphics card will not be attractive to cryptocurrency miners.
Graphics card maker Nvidia will soon launch Geforce RTX 3050. According to reports from the technology portal “Gaming PCs”, this will be launched as a Low Hash Rate (LHR) model.
With this, Nvidia follows A course designed to frustrate miners in cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. This is one of the reasons for the massive shortage of graphics cards and the shocking prices that come with them. In addition, she also plays The global shortage of semiconductors role.
With a lower hash rate, Ethereum mining is no longer profitable, so the graphics card should only be of interest to regular users.
Aside from Founder Edition and Geforce RTX 3090, all newly produced graphics cards from the manufacturer have been converted to LHR.
