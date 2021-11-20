“Not telling the truth is lying.” Then the praise to Lady Gaga

After 13 years of living in the custody of her father Britney Spears for a few days it is as if she had been reborn. Many stars have long expressed solidarity with the 39-year-old singer and the #FreeBritney movement. The big absentee is Christina Aguilera who has recently refused to talk about the matter. Britney immediately reacted with some pretty blatant digs. It all started on Thursday, November 18, 2021 when Christina Aguilera made her return to the spotlight at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards in resplendent form. The 40-year-old’s performance left everyone speechless. While walking on the red carpet of the event with a black mermaid dress with a lot of tail and latex inserts by Vtherein Westwood, reporters asked Christina to comment on the latest news on the end of Britney Spears’ guardianship. The answer for the press was almost obvious given that this summer the artist had written a letter of support for his colleague on Twitter, but the reaction left everyone stunned. This time, the Ecuadorian-born singer appeared reticent when asked, as if she didn’t want to say anything about it. After a moment of silence, his PR, at his side, tried to clarify the question: “No, we won’t answer this tonight. I’m sorry“. Christina then walked away from the microphones confiding: “I can’t… but I’m happy for her!“.

Attitude that Britney Spears did not slip on. The singer of “Baby one More time” has indeed emphasized the issue by posting in her Instagram stories the video of the moment in which Aguilera refused to answer the question about her, writing very heavy words:

“I love and love everyone who has supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth is the same as lying !!!! Thirteen years trapped in a corrupt and abusive system, and it’s still a hard topic for people to discuss, why ??? I’m the one who went through it !!!!“ And then the praise to Lady Gaga (albeit veiled) comes in the next story. Lady Gucci, unlike Aguilera, has agreed to discuss the matter publicly, and Spears praised her for it. “Thanks Gaga for taking the time to say something nice, you made me cry! I love you!“ wrote Britney.

@Xtina did not take a stance that Britney did not understand, the two artists in fact have known each other for a long time. And although the American press has put them many times at the center of rumors that have seen them competing for some time, it seemed the climate was calm between the two pop stars, but perhaps we missed something.

