It happens to more and more women: sooner or later the desire to give it a break your hair becomes difficult to suffocate. Especially in an era in which short cuts are popular at all levels. Think of the pixie cut sported, among others, by Katy Perry, Anne Hathaway and Goldie Hawn, even if the cut owes the beginning of its fame to Audrey Hepburn in “Roman Holiday”.

The other short cut always on everyone’s lips is the bob, a helmet promoted in countless variations, including long ones, suitable for all tastes.

In short, to sum up we have been hearing about both for at least a year, but not the bob or the pixie cut, but this will be the jaunty low-maintenance haircut that will be very popular in a very short time: the bixie cut.

That’s right. It’s not a typo but, as the name suggests, it’s a hybrid of the cuts we mentioned earlier.

Not the bob or the pixie cut, but this is the saucy low maintenance haircut that will hit the ground running very soon

It is a jaunty cut like the pixie, but features similar lengths to the bob and therefore is ideal for women who want to try a short cut without going overboard. Furthermore, if a cut like the pixie needs a lot of maintenance and frequent retouching sessions at the hairdresser, the bixie is much more practical and also suitable for those who do not want to pay too much attention to their hair.

In choosing a cut it would be better to be guided by the characteristics of your face and ask an expert for advice, but in the case of the bixie cut we are talking about a cut suitable for all. It is versatile and customizable according to the characteristics of the person’s face and hair.

More and more women are choosing the bixie cut

Not surprisingly, several stars of the show have already succumbed to its charm: the models Edie Campbell and Hannah Kleit showed off this splendid cut on their respective Instagram accounts, as well as the former Disney star and still singer Demi Lovato and the actress Nicole Kidman.

Not surprisingly, more and more people believe that the bixie cut will be the queen trend this winter, at least as regards the short haircuts to choose from.