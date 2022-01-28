Not the prophets but the lovers will save the world

IV Sunday

Ordinary Time – Year C

At that time, Jesus began to say in the synagogue: “Today this Scripture that you have heard has been fulfilled”. All gave him witness and were amazed at the words of grace that came out of his mouth and said: “Isn’t this the son of Joseph?” (…).

Nazareth quickly passes from amazement to indignation, from applause to a fit of violence. It all starts with a request: “Do the miracles of Capernaum here too!” . What they are looking for is an ATM of miracles in the alleys of the village, a God who amazes with special effects, who solves problems and not one who changes the heart. I won’t work miracles here; I made them in Capernaum and Sidon and on the skin of the leper: the world is full of miracles, yet they are never enough. He had just enchanted them with the dream of a new world, shining with freedom, with healed eyes, with the poor in celebration, and they lead him back to their expectations, to a God to be used for one’s own profit, in the little daily shipwrecks. But the God of Jesus does not take the place of me, does not occupy, does not invade, does not take possession. He is a God of trespasses, his home is the world: and the synagogue is populated with foreign widows and enemy generals. Thus inaugurating a confrontation between miracle and prophecy, between the unsettling God of the Word and the comfortable God of solved problems. And yet, what is more powerful and more beautiful than one, of many prophets, men with a burning heart, women certain of God? Like the inhabitants of Nazareth, we are a generation that has squandered its prophets, which has dispelled the miracle of so much prophecy that the Spirit has kindled inside and outside the Church. The names are many, you know them all. “Isn’t this the son of Joseph?” That the prophecy has found a home in one who is not even a Levite or a scribe, who has calloused hands, like mine, someone next door, who has more or less the problems that I have; that the Spirit makes the everyday his eternity, that the infinite is at the latitude of home, this seems unlikely to us. The prophets are beautiful, but not even prophecy is enough. What will save the world is not Elijah or Elisha. Not those who have a faith to carry mountains, but those who know how to carry their hearts to others and for them. Not the prophets, but the lovers. And if the prophecy is imperfect, if it is for a few, love is for everyone. The only thing that remains when there is nothing left. Then they took him to the edge of the mountain to throw him down. But as always in God’s interventions, suddenly there is a tear in the story of a door that opens, of a breach in the wall, a “but”: but Jesus, passing through their midst, set out on the road. He does not flee, he does not hide, he passes in the middle; opening a furrow as a sower or a reaper, showing that prophecy can be hindered, but not blocked. “You can’t stop the wind, you just waste time” (F. De Andrè). We do not waste time in the wind of God.

(Readings: Jeremiah 1,4-5.17-19; Psalm 70; First Letter to the Corinthians 12.31 – 13.13; Luke 4.21-30)