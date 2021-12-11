One of the questions that Italians ask themselves the most is how to save as much as possible and try to pay bills less. This generates many questions, but the first is related to the consumption of individual household appliances. Which ones should you pay more attention to, in order to avoid raising the cost of your bill too much?

According to the portal Luce-Gas.it of Selectra Italia, Selectra group, the answer to this question would not be taken for granted. It is difficult to be able to speak in a generic way about the consumption of household appliances, which would depend on factors such as the energy class and the methods and time of use of each. From the data collected, it would therefore emerge that not the television or the oven but this is the appliance that if used too much consumes more and significantly raises the cost of the bill.

The most expensive appliance is the air conditioner

In a family of three living in a house for 320 days a year in a 100 m house2 and with a cold requirement of 1,300 kWh, a COP: 3 air conditioner would consume 425 kWh / year, costing 78 euros.

An electric oven used annually for 52 hours of power of 2,000 W would consume 105 kWh per year and add 20 euros to the bill. On the other hand, a television with a power of 150 W would consume 190 kWh per year if it was switched on for 4 hours a day. Under these conditions, it would cost a whopping 35 euros per year. Not the TV or the oven but this is the appliance that if used too much consumes more and significantly raises the cost of the bill.

In the example reported by Luce-Gas.it, and that we have mentioned at the top of this paragraph, the air conditioner alone covers 16% of the electricity consumption. Only the set of hair dryer, vacuum cleaner and iron, which would cover 24% of it, surpass it. The kitchen and television, on the other hand, represent 13% and 8% of electricity consumption respectively.

If you’re planning on saving money, it’s best to use it sparingly and prefer it cheaper ways to cool or, in some cases, heat your home.

But beware of these other appliances too

The air conditioner is the household appliance that in particular conditions is more expensive. Yet, those who consume less, but who tend to use for longer, could also increase the cost of the bill. The most striking examples in this sense are the freezer and the refrigerator, which due to their function must be permanently active.