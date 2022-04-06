Not to believe: they kicked out of Televisa an actor who was part of the best film of the Oscars 2022

Eugenio Derbez is becoming increasingly important in Hollywoodand their participation in CODA: Heart signals, winner of the 2022 Oscar for Best Film proves it. Despite this, Televisa vetoed the Mexican actor and stopped providing information about him. According to rumors, the reason would have been interviews that she gave to various media before the award ceremony.

Own Derbez confirmed that the media chain where he began his career had vetoed him, observing in a press round that the microphone of the morning Todaywho had covered all his projects, was not there. “Look, the company that banned me isn’t there” “Yes, I’m banned” “I’m not worried, but it’s surprising that they suddenly send you to silence”, were his words.

Eugenio Derbez at the 2022 Oscars

After knowing the nominations of the Academy, and knowing that the low-budget film “CODA: Signs of the heart” had a chance of becoming Best film, Eugenio was contacted by several media outlets. Among them, he gave interviews to the TV Azteca network, in his programs Ventaneando with Pati Chapoy and the morning show Venga la Alegría with Ricardo Casares.

From these appearances of the actor, the rumor spread that Televisa ordered to stop talking about him in the different show programs of the chain, as well as in the payment channels of the Group dedicated to entertainment. This outraged and caught the attention of the audience since in the middle of the award season and having won the statuette for Best Film, the production in which Derbez participated did not have space or participation in any content dedicated to this topic.

On twitter you could read things like “Eugenio and no person is anyone’s property so that they veto him for giving an interview.” “In the middle of 2022, Televisa continues to show that it does not have the ability to see that nobody is owned by anyone.” “Incredible that for talking to Pati Chapoy they ban you from the television station where you worked all your life.”

One of the Netflix titles starring Eugenio Derbez

In the catalog of Netflix You can find the following movies with Eugenio Derbez where it is possible to appreciate the acting quality of the Mexican, “Returns are not accepted” “Miracles from heaven” “Size does matter” “Jack and Jill” “How to be a Latin Lover” “Football” “Geo-storm” “The Grinch ” and “Sherk”