“Not vaccinated on medical advice”. And it is storm

“I am not vaccinated because I was advised against by my GP.” Actress Diana Del Bufalo ends up on the social grill for having said in a live Instagram that she has not been vaccinated and will not be vaccinated because she was advised by the doctor.

To the rain of criticism and insults after the live broadcast, with some exceptions of messages of support and esteem, the actress replied with a message in her Instagram stories: “When I entered the world of entertainment – she wrote – I immediately understood that ‘There were two types of journalists: those who do it out of passion and those who would sell their mother just to make a headline like. I’ll explain everything with the utmost clarity because that’s what I am, a clear person: it’s true, I’m not vaccinated because I was advised against by my GP, alas because of family genetics I have a dancing heart, nothing serious but I monitor it anyway. I felt inside me that I wanted to listen to my doctor and so I did “.

“Clearly – he added – the insults I am receiving are the result of this society where diversity is not accepted … I take note of it, with a bit of regret … it will seem absurd but I also understand this. A (virtual) hug “, he concluded.