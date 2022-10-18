Not yet on the road, the electric DeLorean is already a movie star

In the heart of Los Angeles, the film crews of the next Fast and Furious met in the Angelino Heights district to capture certain scenes.

But if this generated the anger of some inhabitants, others were delighted to be able to attend this filming. In particular because they were able to admire some of the cars that will be in the cast of this long-awaited blockbuster.

Among them, we inevitably find Dominique Toretto’s Dodge Charger (Vin Diesel), but also its more modern version, the electric Dodge Charger Daytona SRT!

And that’s not all. The witnesses of these filming sequences were able to closely observe a car well known to science fiction enthusiasts but in its electric version: the electric DeLorean, officially called DeLorean Alpha 5. Surprising to see it in the next Fast and Furious? Not really. On paper at least. The descendant of the DMC-12 from Back to the Future has a 0 to 100 km/h under the 3 second mark and a top speed estimated at 250 km/h.