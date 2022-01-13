Note from Lecce: “Contrary to what happened with reversed parts, little collaboration from the LR Vicenza”

The comment of the Salento club following the further postponement of the match against LR Vicenza: “US Lecce takes note of the postponement ordered by the Serie B League of the championship match with LR Vicenza scheduled for today, intervened while the team was already in retreat. In consideration of what is reported in the communications provided by the LR Vicenza itself about the high number of positive members belonging to the team group, US Lecce shares the choice made on the sporting level.

The decision unfortunately penalizes once again our passionate fans and supporters of the LR Vicenza; to the two supporters we turn our first thoughts for the inconvenience suffered.

The US Lecce would like to point out that, unlike what happened to reversed parties on the occasion of the previous postponement ordered by the Serie B League of the same match already scheduled for 20 December 2021, neither the request for postponement presented by the LR Vicenza nor were the provision of the local health authority attached to the same application sent for information to the US Lecce, as would have been expected by virtue of what has usually happened so far in similar cases, for a spirit of collaboration and transparency in relations between subsidiaries. In this way the US Lecce was precluded from any possible evaluation of the legitimacy of the decisions taken in consideration of the fact that the provision of the Local Health Authority n. 8 Berica is still unknown today.

In the current complex scenario and in consideration of its unpredictable developments, the US Lecce hopes for the future to strengthen the forms of collaboration and sharing between the associated companies, which the Serie B League is institutionally required to promote.

Lastly, US Lecce expresses the wish for a speedy recovery to the players and coaches of LR Vicenza ”.