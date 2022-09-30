Note from the Banco Popular de Ahorro on the exchange rate of the dollar and other foreign currencies in Cuba

The largest Cuban bank, Banco Popular De Ahorro, BPA, has published a concise note this Friday morning referring to the exchange rates of the dollar and other currencies in Cuba, which has been the subject of various interpretations by the population, causing some concern in some.

The Banco Popular de Ahorro has designated the information as “Very Urgent”. In addition to the fact that this is published at a time when the US dollar is close to $200.00 Cuban pesos. A price fueled, above all, by the high and irrepressible demand of those who hope to emigrate from the country and need foreign currencies.

Almost 200 pesos per dollar

The securities in the informal market are on their way to doubling in a matter of days the rate established by the Central Bank of Cuba, by reestablishing the state foreign exchange market. The few dollars that are sold today in banks and exchange houses (CADECA) have a value of $123.60 CUP (and $110.40 CUP in the sale activity). While in the streets of the country, the sales operations dictate an exchange rate that is increasingly closer to $200.00 CUP.

While the government banking system has maintained a fixed rate in the case of the dollar, every day it adjusts the exchange rates of other currencies such as the euro, the Canadian dollar (CAD) or the British pound according to market dynamics. international. However, the note published this Friday announces that the current exchange rates remain identical until further notice.

“Very urgent. Informative note from Banco Popular de Ahorro. We inform all our clients that until further notice the exchange rates for the currencies that were published on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 remain in force, ”indicates the message shared by the official profiles of the aforementioned bank on different social networks.

A new exchange rate?

Among the suspicions of Cubans at this moment is the fact that the Popular Savings Bank may establish a new adjusted exchange rate. Or that it turns around its ill-fated foreign exchange policy. Anything could be expected.

Today the sale of USD in banks and CADECAS is used by a few to feed the informal foreign exchange market. At the same time that the establishment of a rate almost five times higher than the originally established one, of $24.00 CUP per dollar, has contributed to further shoot up the values ​​of the so-called black market.

Little is known at the moment, only that the exchange rates remain in force until further notice, and that the BPA has classified this information as “VERY URGENT”. Cuban Directory will follow up on this topic of special interest.