Note from the Ministry of the Interior › Cuba › Granma

Through a call made to 107 (maritime emergency number), it was learned of the request for help from an undetermined number of people, involved in an illegal exit by sea, this August 28, through the area of ​​Isabela de Sagua, Villa Clear.

As part of the priority given to confronting irregular migration and the principle of action to preserve human lives, the Ministry of the Interior immediately formed a working group to carry out search and rescue tasks for these people, without knowing of the exact place where they were.

Immediately, a surface unit of the Border Guard Troops was sent, which carried out a search included in the northern front of the municipality of Sagua la Grande, which was interrupted without results, at night, due to inclement weather.

Since before dawn today, search actions have increased, incorporating five boats from the Border Guard and Fisheries Troops, as well as a Revolutionary Air Force helicopter, with the aim of trying to find the people involved in this event. . The next of kin have been duly informed of the search actions carried out to date.

Messages were sent to the United States Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.