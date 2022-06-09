Notebook from Johnny Depp’s trial up for auction

Although Johnny Depp is celebrating it with dinners of almost 60,000 dollars and Amber Heard is thinking of appealing the sentence, unable to pay the imposed fine, the truth is that the trial has been unforgettable for millions of people beyond its protagonists. Unfortunately, for more than a month we have seen how a trial about a toxic relationship became public to the smallest detail. As if that weren’t enough, his popularity and the huge number of dedicated fans of his created excuses and denials before each negative episode for him and turned every moment of her into a meme and mockery.

The trial was a process with a public trial (like the one Brad Pitt wants against Angelina Jolie) that ended in favor of the plaintiff Depp. However, most voices believe that its content has been detrimental to both. She, being the defeated one, will be the one who suffers the most. But if there were already rumors of addictions and lack of professionalism about Depp, this trial has only exposed them even more to the world. He will keep working, but it will be some time before a big company wants a million-dollar blockbuster for mass audiences with him at the helm.

For us, reporting the grotesque, the process has been really long. However, there are people who have been left wanting more, who have lived this grotesque real as just another reality show, only starring two true stars of the medium. For those, fetishism has also been another point. We will not be surprised at all to see t-shirts and phrases from the trial (that Mega-pint, for example) but it is that elements of the trial itself are also being marketed. Several bracelets have already been sold with which attendees could enter the court, and now a notebook with notes from it is being sold.

As reported by TMZ, Larry Foreman traveled to the Virginia courthouse from Kentucky (over 500 miles) just to attend the trial. He did it between the 23rd and 26th. There were four days of live observations from which more than 20 pages per day came out. The problem with watching it on television is that we only saw what the camera focused on, while Foreman wrote down all kinds of observations, especially the popular jury’s reactions to certain events.

eBay

Now he is selling said notebook on Ebay at an auction that is already close to 15,000 dollars after 142 bets. However, the author of it has said that he is going to donate the money he makes to Children’s Hospital LA, so not all of this is bad.

Anyway, bidding for used underwear had a pass, even for expired food, but this kind of fetishism scares us even more.

