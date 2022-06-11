Notepad of trial assistant up for auction – El Financiero

The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard turned out to be the most mediatic of recent times with an audience of 428 million viewers during the six weeks in which it was carried out.

The impact and the importance that the hearing gave to this fact was what led the United States citizen Larry Foremanna native of Kentucky, to attend the final hearings in the fairfax courttake note of everything that happened in the room and that the cameras did not capture, and then auction the notebook online.

Attendee at Depp trial vs. Heard Auction Notepad

Foreman was an eyewitness to what happened the days 23 to 26 of the trialwhere in a notebook he noted up to 20 pages per day of all the testimonies, reactions of the actors, the lawyers and the jury, and everything that he observed and considered important, as well as what he thought of what was happening live.

Notepad auctioned on eBay.

Later, the man decided to put it up for auction through the site eBay this piece for, later, donate the money raised to Children’s Hospital LAaccording to the site TMZ.

Surprisingly, the notebook reached a final figure of 14 thousand 969 dollars, the equivalent of about 293.6 thousand Mexican pesos, and had 142 offers.

ebay screenshot

This is not the only object related to the trial of the actors that has been the subject of sale. The bracelets that they gave to those attending the court have also been for sale to the highest bidder for up to 850 dollars, that is, approximately 16,980 pesos.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

On June 1, the Fairfax court, in the state of Virginia, United States, ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in the trial that took place between April 11 and May 27 between the actor and his ex-wife. , AmberHeard.

Were six weeks in which the seven members of the jury heard the testimonies of both actors and specialists such as their therapist, who assured that during the relationship both committed abuse.

Although the final arguments by the defense took place on May 27, it took more than one meeting to present their conclusions. Heard was in the room, but not Depp, who is in the UK.