News

Notes of Passage makes a stop in Castelnuovo with the concert of the Quintetto Ducale Eventi in Modena

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

From the great classical authors such as Mozart and Haydn to the modern compositions of Farkas and Ibert for an evening dedicated to music lovers. With the concert of the Ducal Quintet from Thursday 26 August at 9 pm at Parco Rio Gamberi 2 back to Castelnuovo the review “Passage Notes”, promoted by the Friends of Music of Modena, in collaboration with the Modena Foundation, the Emilia Romagna Region and the Municipalities of Castelnuovo Rangone, Nonantola, San Cesario, Soliera and Spilamberto.

The Wind Quintet – composed of Comaci Boschi on flute, Giovanni Fergnani on oboe, Silvia Puggioni on clarinet, Eva le Rose on bassoon and Dario Venghi on horn – will propose a two-sided program: the first linked to eighteenth-century musical classicism and famous Entertainment by some of the most representative performers of the time such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Franz Joseph Haydn, the latter linked to the modern repertoire, with the performance of the most famous piece by Ferenc Farkas (“The Ancient Hungarian Dances of the 17th century”) and the “Trois Pièces Brèves” by the Parisian composer Jacques Ibert.

Loading...
Advertisements

The event is ad free and free admission, participants must be equipped with masks and green pass.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

866
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
692
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
671
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
518
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
515
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
513
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
495
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
454
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
431
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
424
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top