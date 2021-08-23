Notes of Passage makes a stop in Castelnuovo with the concert of the Quintetto Ducale Eventi in Modena

From the great classical authors such as Mozart and Haydn to the modern compositions of Farkas and Ibert for an evening dedicated to music lovers. With the concert of the Ducal Quintet from Thursday 26 August at 9 pm at Parco Rio Gamberi 2 back to Castelnuovo the review “Passage Notes”, promoted by the Friends of Music of Modena, in collaboration with the Modena Foundation, the Emilia Romagna Region and the Municipalities of Castelnuovo Rangone, Nonantola, San Cesario, Soliera and Spilamberto.

The Wind Quintet – composed of Comaci Boschi on flute, Giovanni Fergnani on oboe, Silvia Puggioni on clarinet, Eva le Rose on bassoon and Dario Venghi on horn – will propose a two-sided program: the first linked to eighteenth-century musical classicism and famous Entertainment by some of the most representative performers of the time such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Franz Joseph Haydn, the latter linked to the modern repertoire, with the performance of the most famous piece by Ferenc Farkas (“The Ancient Hungarian Dances of the 17th century”) and the “Trois Pièces Brèves” by the Parisian composer Jacques Ibert.

The event is ad free and free admission, participants must be equipped with masks and green pass.