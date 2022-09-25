Notes of sorority and feminism. On Mean Girls (2004) – Ramona

To begin with these lines, the great narratives of the great classics make or at least imagine women in distant relationships. The woman in this history of literary genres has been inside or outside. She Has she been on the sidelines of what? They speak and start from different historical periods, that is what María Blanco says in her Aphrodite Unmasked (2007). She scores the Spanish liberal feminist and lecturer in Chile on Shakespeare and others. The figure of women has attested to the ownership of domestic and public history alongside men and seconded by them. Thus starts a new didactics to take into account as status in questionis.

The objective of this review of the film Chicas Peas o Mean Girls (2004) is to consider two forms: fraternity and sorority. The Mark Waters-authored film was released as an American production. For this, is Mean girls (2004) part of a story or corpus of feminism or feminine notes? It becomes a form of narration in the synchronous form of four characters, the sorority girls and the surrounding characters. Because this review follows in the footsteps of the column’s opinion syllogisms. With ‘Cady Jane Heron in Illinois’ tells the script by Mark Waters who comes from Africa. He has departed from this particular premise as a first class. ‘The group of four in the Illinois high school’ complements the particular from its universal. Stripping out the Illinois middle ground, you’re left with ‘Jane Heron, Part of the Four vs. Janis Ian’ plays the role of the frats and the rest of the girls.

1. Cady Heron at Illinoiss

This character ’emigrated’ from Africa, potatoes and all, made by the magnificent Lindsay Lohan, introduces the concept of a ‘fraternity’ of women. The main story revolves around her character with four other girls. One of them Jane Heron, the Lebanese, represents the –we will say– inclusive sororities. At least Waters’ script depicts her as an outcast and exclusive character with the frat house girl: Regina George. Regina, the most popular girl, leads the sorority with Karen Gretchen. Regina George is McAdams, Karen Smith is Amanda Seyfried. And the third is Gretchen Wieners or Lacey Chabert with Jane Heron, Elizabeth Anne Caplan. Lohan or Cady goes from being a friend of the Jewish-Lebanese Jane to Regina’s group, she acquires her way of life and other details of her that follows this story. The crux of the script is that Regina’s boyfriend – Aaron Samuels – gets in the way of the girls. Aaron Samuels is played by Jonathan Bennett who falls in love with Cady, the high school girl who emigrated to an Illinois from Africa with her family. The first disagreement with Jane breaks a bond of solidarity and obvious friendship. At least, paraphrasing Blanco, this first premise of Mean girls finds similarities with The Taming of the Shrew addressing Lady Macbeth. The last one is a character from the work of the English poet, and points to the dominance of the male characters over the girls, in any case, Cady and the division with Jane. With this break the first premise concludes.

2. The group of four in Illinois high school

The genre to be dealt with by Waters expresses one that works on the lives of adolescents. As stated above, Lohan clashes with Regina George over a passing romance, which Heron is then vilified by the girls. It breaks the ties, as well as the Friendship Politics, with both the homogeneous and the pluralistic groups recalling the old friendship between Regina and Jane. The ringleader finds Elizabeth Caplan and Damien, Daniel Franzese. It is about an entanglement of the goths towards the fraternity of women. And she finds this tension caused by Aaron Samuels to bring back the grudges between ex-girlfriends. It would be similar to compare the relationship of the town between two factions that originate in it. Well, Aaron is the point of contention that Heron takes advantage of by disappointing Jane, from Lebanon, and even the rest of the sorority. Briefly, the second premise has been complemented with the complicity of Heron or Lindsay Lohan and her mischief with ‘goths’ and ‘girly girls’.

3. Jane Heron, part of the four, against Janis Ian

The conclusion of this syllogism proposed in a film review, responds to a double intention of Waters, is that Cady Heron wants three things. She contradictorily befriends the sorority girl and falls in love with popular girl Regina George’s boyfriend and is vilified by the other girls. Is the culprit Aaron Samuels or Cady Heron? From a feminist point of view it’s Aaron even Regina George and her sectarian practices with high school. From a second point of view, taking the sisterhood from Aphrodite Unmasked (2007) Blanco, the culprit of the story is Cady Heron. At last, Waters bridges these two contradictions as she stands in the newsroom. Heron reconciles the prep groups, takes the crown from Regina George. And she takes on an intermediary role through Aaron Samuels as her boyfriend. Demian, the homosexual, leaves plurality with his friendship with Jane and the three frat girls give up the beauty pageant to Cady Heron.