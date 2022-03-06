According to the book History of Dominican Medicine published in 1960 by Dr. Rafael Miranda. From that book we share some notes on Dominican radiology. According to Dr. Miranda, it was Dr. Abel González Quesada who installed X-ray equipment in our country. (Some investigations attribute this primacy to the Spanish doctor Mariano Rovellat in Santiago de los Caballeros in 1915, doctor Rovellat did fluoroscopic studies in addition to his consultation). One of Dr. González Quesada’s sons was Dr. Rafael González Massenet, who carried out specialized radiology studies in hospitals in the United States of America. Upon his return to the country, he took charge of the radiology service at his father’s clinic in the city of Santiago. Later, Dr. González Massenet moved to what was then Ciudad Trujillo to be a radiologist at the Professor Marión Military Hospital. Dr. González Massenet was director of that hospital with the rank of major in the National Army. Dr. González Massenet was a professor at the University of Santo Domingo and one of the first to work on topics such as sonography and nuclear medicine.

In 1918, Dr. Francisco Moscoso Puello installed X-ray equipment in his office in the city of San Pedro de Macorís. In the year 1921, a Kodak X-ray equipment was installed in the Padre Billini Hospital in the city of Santo Domingo, which was manipulated by the then bachelor Ernesto Cruz Ayala. In 1923, and according to Dr. Miranda’s book, Dr. Pedro Polanco returned to the country. Dr. Polanco had become an X-ray technician in the United States and soon set up his private office, as well as being appointed radiologist at the Padre Billini Hospital, then at the Doctor Martos Sanatorium, later at the Angelita Children’s Hospital and at the Doctor Moscoso Hospital. Puello. In 1925, Dr. Luis H. Valdez, a graduate of New York hospital X-ray technician, was appointed as X-ray technician at the National Hospital.

Dr. Alejandro Cabral, a prominent figure in the south of the country, was a senator of the Republic and professor of Medical Physics at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Santo Domingo, and was appointed as Dominican representative to the International Congress of Medicine held in 1926 in the Havana city. At the end of the congress he stayed in that nation for a few months studying radiological technique. Upon his return to the country, he installed the first X-ray equipment in the southern region of the country in his private clinic in San Juan de la Maguana.

In Dr. Miranda’s opinion, Dominican radiology gained importance with the contribution of Drs. Alberto Paiewonsky and José Sobá. Dr. Sobá graduated with a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Santo Domingo and then moved to the city of Havana where he learned radiological technique and then visited various centers abroad to strengthen his knowledge. Dr. Sobá was a radiologist at the Dr. Marion Military Hospital and the Padre Billini Hospital. He was also a professor at the School of Nursing and at the University of Santo Domingo. He was director of the Salvador B. Gautier Hospital and Secretary of Health and Social Welfare.

We have discussed Dr. Paiewonsky in a previous article, but he was a radiologist at the Salvador B. Gautier Hospital and founder of one of the most important radiology centers in the city of Santo Domingo. He was a distinguished physician and a man of fine intelligence and great culture.

These are some notes on this important specialty in our country.