Among the many diseases that afflict a large part of the population, as revealed by recent studies, we certainly find osteoporosis. This systemic disease that reduces bone mass by modifying its internal structure has the effect of making bones more fragile and exposed to the risk of fractures. In fact, it is estimated that around 25,000 fractures occur every day in the world for a total of almost 9 million a year. In Italy alone, 25% of women over the age of forty and 17% of men over 60 are affected. What is heartening, however, remains the possibility of preventing this disease with certain behaviors.

3 simple rules

By “prevention of osteoporosis” we mean those correct sports and dietary habits that help reduce incidence cases: specifically, when taking steroids, when faced with a genetic predisposition or during an early menopause. In these cases, we should try to follow a healthy lifestyle that keeps the body as healthy as possible.

The three rules to follow will then be those of: absolutely avoid smoking, as this habit anticipates menopause and amplifies its effects on our body. The second rule will be to maintain good physical shape through constant sporting activity. Finally, you will need a healthy diet, focused on maintaining a regular weight and healthy bones.

Nothing better than filling up on calcium and vitamins to help fight this terrible bone disease

If the first of the three rules is self-explanatory, the other two instead require some little study. To combat and prevent osteoporosis it will be very important to try to avoid frequent weight changes that cause stress on the skeletal system. The necessary physical activity does not necessarily have to be pursued at high levels, but just another small, not too complicated exercise is enough. We should just prefer a walk using the machine, or taking the stairs instead of using the elevator to bring about great results in the long run. Burning a few calories in this way will then allow us to maintain a regular weight and also improve the health of the heart, lungs and all the muscles.

As for the diet, however, there would be nothing better than filling up on foods rich in calcium. Let’s talk about a wide variety of leafy vegetables and dried fruit to combine with the canonical consumption of dairy products. And, also, we should avoid consuming items that contain high amounts of phosphorus, such as red meat and carbonated drinks, as they promote calcium loss.

By following these tips there will be nothing better than filling up with these elements to finally forget about this terrible disease.

