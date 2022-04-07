“Nothing can be said anymore”: Alessandra Rosaldo faces Eugenio Derbez’s haters | VIDEO

Eugenio Derbez became a trend again due to a comment he made on the Ventaneando program about Matamorosa city that according to users, the actor referred to the city as a town.

“It is the story of a girl who grew up in a small town in Matamoros and that she became number one in the country (…) it is a very interesting story of how this girl was able to get ahead in a town where they didn’t have any resources, where the streets aren’t even paved, where they don’t even have electricity in the school” was what Derbez said, words that were worth many critics.

According to Alessandra, the actor’s words were misunderstood. | PHOTO: Instagram @ederbez

Given this, his wife Alessandra Rosaldo came out in his defense and assured that his words were misunderstood: “It’s very tiring to always have to explain every word you say because you can’t say anything anymore, they take everything the wrong way, they misunderstand everything, they take everything out of context.”

Likewise, he questioned the people who take the word “people” as something derogatory and they take it as an offense “where is the offense in the word people?” and she explained what her husband said, as he was referring to “an area within or next to Matamoros.”

Eugenio Derbez clarified what he said regarding Matamoros. | PHOTO: Instagram @ederbez

In this context, he stressed that now he is pleased when he attacksince every time someone wants to censor or cancel it, it is because he is doing things right: “That means that his voice has forcethat means that you are giving voice to someone else or something that needs attention” added the singer.

“Raise your voice for things that are worthwhile and positive, in which he believes,” said Aitana’s mother, who has not hesitated to defend her husband whenever he is involved in a controversy.

For his part, Derbez cleared up his words in a meeting with the media: “They misunderstood me, I did not say that Matamoros was a town, no, no, no, I said that it is a story that took place in a small town in Matamoros.”

“It’s like a kind of little town, that there are many, that’s what I meant when I said that ‘in a little town in Matamoros’ not that Matamoros was a little town, I’m not so ignorant”

