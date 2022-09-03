Nothing demanding! Nicole Kidman visits Mexico and is caught buying cheese on the street

After a motivational talk in which Nicole Kidman asked Mexican students to take to the streets and change the world, the actress went out to the streets of Las Lomas to buy quesillo.

This Friday, the National Auditorium witnessed the return of México Siglo XXI, an event for fellows from the Telmex-Telcel Foundation that throughout the day had a series of great guests, who shared their experiences with young people in training.

After her participation, the five-time Oscar nominee as an actress and winner of one for “Las Horas”, was captured supporting small businesses in Mexico City.

Nicole approached one of the traditional vans that sell cheese and other products such as seeds, nuts and sweets.

The episode occurred in the Bosques de las Lomas neighborhood and the actress, born in Honolulu, Hawaii, was accompanied by private security elements at all times. Kidman took cheeses of different kinds.

Hours before, during his participation in the presentation, Kidman spoke about the Kidman Center, an inheritance from his father and a psychological unit specializing in juvenile depression.

The institution also fights to eradicate violence against women and breast cancer, a disease that affected her mother.

The protagonist of “El hombre del norte” advised young people to seek balance and take things easy to take care of themselves. “To all of you I say ‘go for everything, it’s a wonderful world we have and when you can think of others, be kind, empathetic and try to see things through the eyes of others.

Likewise, Nicole said that she had never visited our country and, among her pending, is visiting Mexico in the company of her family.

“I would like to travel the world more, I have so many things pending. I love Mexico, I would love to be able to return to the country, swim and bring my children to enjoy the culture and the people, ”said the artist during her talk at the ‘Coloso de Reforma’.

During her time at the National Auditorium, the producer also ran into the singer Manuel Mijares. It was the “shark” Arturo Elías Ayub who was in charge of presenting the actress and the “soldier of love”.

Kidman also announced his return to music; At the end of this year he plans to release a single recorded in the company of a friend. It should be remembered that Nicole had not been seen singing since her participation in the musical film “Moulin Rouge” by director Baz Luhrmann.

