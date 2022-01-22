nothing happened without Matt Damon’s support

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck doesn’t think he would have been able to have a successful film career without the support of his childhood friend Matt Damon.

The director of “Argo” met the star of “The Bourne Identity” when he was eight and lived near Cambridge, Massachusetts. The two friends later attended the same high school and helped each other pursue their acting careers. As you know, Ben and Matt share the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for 1997’s “Will Hunting – Rebel Genius”.

Affleck recently told Damon, who interviewed him during a profile for Entertainment Weekly, that he doesn’t think he would be able to navigate his career and fame without his childhood friend covering his back through ups and downs. .

“I don’t know if it would have been possible for me alone to do this job in this world, without someone I grew up with and loved. Someone I knew, who loved me and watched my back, who believed in me and who wouldn’t change what they thought of me despite the popularity of my films or what people said about me, ”Affleck said.

“This friendship has been essential and crucial and so important to me in my life. There have been some critical moments, which are private and which I don’t want to share – admits Ben – but where your support has been so deeply meaningful to me that I don’t think I would have been able to be successful without it. ‘

Damon deflected the compliment by joking about the Zoom interview setup, adding that they are in “each other’s fan club.”

Both closed the interview by saying to the other “I love you”.

Covermedia