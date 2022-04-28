Nothing happens to Netflix… » Enrique Dans

Obviously, headlining an article “Nothing’s wrong with Netflix” and illustrating it with a stock chart showing the biggest drop in value in its entire historical series is extremely risky, and I’m not doing it to provoke or seek the click easy, something that I have never dedicated myself to.

The evidence is undeniable: Netflix shares were worth just over $690 at the end of October last year, and yesterday they were worth only $188, an undoubtedly brutal drop of more than 70% that represents a very important cut in the valuation of the company. company up to 88,000 million dollars. At that price, it could even be a good target for a hypothetical acquisition.

In some ways, the fall of Netflix has certain parallels with what Facebook, now Meta, experienced in February of this year: companies that, based on their results, make the market understand that their growth has reached its limit, which which, in companies that base their valuation precisely on their growth, is a serious problem. However, there are very important differences between the two cases: first, that Netflix’s stagnation is fundamentally due to the end of the pandemic and its restrictions, to a strong reopening and normalization of most of its markets since, consequently, , your subscribers now have less time to spend in front of the screen. For many who subscribed to Netflix during the pandemic to endure the endless hours of confinement, the return to normality has meant cutting costs and canceling subscriptions that they now place less value on. Facebook, on the other hand, is something else.

On the other hand, the closure of the Russian market due to the invasion of Ukraine, which means a drop of around one million subscribers, the interruption of four productions in the country and the refusal to broadcast twenty Russian propaganda channels that it was forced to issue by law.

The company also has another problem: more than a hundred million accounts that share their passwords with other users. For many years, this use has been tolerated, and considered a kind of “slow conversion”, to convince other users with less inclination to pay that the service is worthwhile. Now, the company is faced with the need to activate those potential subscriptions, and to do so, moreover, without alienating its users or generating a rejection reaction.

Furthermore, it is obvious that what was once a market, that of the streaming, which Netflix dominated thanks to a very important advantage as a pioneer, is now a plethora of competitors struggling to obtain subscriptions from the public: Apple TV, recent winner of an Oscar, but also Amazon, Comcast, Disney +, Paramount or Warner Bros. Discovery, among others, some of which have huge content libraries to add value to. What was a relatively quiet industry in which all the quota was stolen from traditional television, is now an impressive battle that is even leading some users to miss the irregular download times.

Of course, these are not minor problems. But from there to justify such a brutal drop in value in a company like Netflix, it goes a long way. What other factors may be causing problems in a company like Netflix? Basically, what happens in all companies when their founders begin to have a less central role in their management. Everything seems to indicate that Ted Sarandos, a manager who comes from the traditional video store industry, is not only not Reed Hastings, but he is far from it.

Apparently, the impressive company culture that the founder was able to generate in the company is now not only in jeopardy due to the drop in subscribers and the value of its shares (and their options on them), but also, greatly impacted by decisions such as the departure of Cindy Holland after more than sixteen years at the company making decisions about its original productions, and her replacement by Bela Bajaria, which has given rise to a commitment to quantity over quality and less consistent production decisions and, in many cases, with less success than those of its predecessor. Now, Netflix is ​​a huge content factory in many countries around the world, and keeping the same track record that it had in its origins is, to say the least, difficult. Not everything in this world is easy to scale: human decisions don’t always do it.

What happens, then, on Netflix? Nothing that doesn’t happen in every company when its founder or founders move into more discreet roles in management: culture shock. Important? Of course. But able to justify a 70% drop in company value? Now here near. Too many companies have experienced culture shocks, and the vast majority of them not only survive, but even come out of it stronger.

What could, instead, end up killing Netflix, in my opinion? The possibility that, trying to obtain greater profitability, the company made the decision to introduce advertising. For a long time, the absence of advertising has been not only one of Netflix’s most obvious hallmarks, but also one that its users value the most: many of them would rather accept a price increase than have to put up with ads. Of course, this elasticity is not unlimited and does not support a price increase ad infinitumbut it’s surely a very good indicator of what could happen if Netflix goes that route.

Is something wrong, therefore, with Netflix? Something happens to any company that loses 70% of its stock market value, surely many things. But should these signals lead us to think that such a drop is justified, that it will continue over time, or that the model no longer works? Are they unsolvable problems? Honestly, my opinion is that this is not the case, that what happens to the company has happened to many others before, and that it does not have to be an existential problem. Nothing that can’t be recovered.

In about a year, we reviewed what was written.