nothing is going right between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé! — Foot11.com

If, sportingly, everything is going well for Paris Saint-Germain, the tensions between Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé are obviously having a lot of trouble dissipating. A situation that could harm PSG later. More

After the penaltygate, tensions increase

In the midst of the excellent start to the season made by Paris Saint-Germain, there is this increasingly conflicting relationship between Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappé. Already, on August 13, 2022, a story of penalties had caused a lot of talk. Almost a month later, obviously, the tension is still palpable. This week, in the Champions League, the French world champion forgot, unintentionally or not, his Brazilian teammate for the 3-0. Was he obsessed with his stats and the idea of ​​scoring a hat-trick, or did he simply not see the former FC Barcelona star who tumbled at the far post? We will probably never know. In the meantime, PSG are sparing no effort to make the Brazilian smile again. Wasted effort ?

Very fresh relations at PSG between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé (Icon Sport)

Neymar exasperated by Mbappé’s behavior?

As explained by our colleagues from The Team, Neymar seems to experience the worst difficulties in living on a daily basis with Kylian Mbappé. In question, the leadership of the team. Since the extension of the French, some things have changed. Also, the ex-nugget of Santos would have been informed of Mbappé’s wish to see him leave the capital this summer. At the end of the Juve match, in response to a request from a PSG employee concerning a passage in front of the press, Neymar would have retorted this in particular: “ Are you sure ? Really ? ‘Cause if I talk tonight… it’s gonna cause trouble“. A reflection that says a lot about the Brazilian’s state of mind.

This season, Neymar is already at 7 goals and 6 assists in the space of 6 Ligue 1 days. Stratospheric. Also, he served… Kylian Mbappé, with a delicious ladle, in C1. On the pitch, the 30-year-old shines. But as our colleagues indicate this weekend, that does not prevent him from resenting his teammate. His entourage would also be incomprehensible in the face of the attitude of the Parisian leaders. For the time being, this does not impact the results of PSG. Until when ?