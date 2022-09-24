Nothing is going well for Cara Delevingne

In recent weeks, the model hasn’t appeared in her best shape. We could see her at the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles, having trouble standing up, going around in circles with a haggard look without shoes on her feet. Cara Delevingne was then conspicuous by her absence at the launch party of her own collection, during New York Fashion Week. She also did not show up to the Emmy Awards, where she was invited thanks to her role in the series Only Murders in the Building.

A planned intervention

Something to worry about the relatives of the young woman. “We’re talking about arranging some kind of intervention to make sure Cara gets the help she might need,” a friend told the Sun, hinting that the model could be in the grip of a serious addiction problem. Cara Delevingne also received a visit from her friend Margot Robbie. The star of Suicide Squad was pictured in tears as she left the model’s Hollywood home. This is frankly not reassuring.

