The actor has denied dating the former co-star of “Friends” after the spread of some rumors that a story would be born between the two.

Cold shower for Jennifer Aniston fans e David Schwimmer, who already imagined their idols living, in reality, the love already seen in “Friends”, with the characters they play, Rachel and Ross. It seems, in fact, that the persistent rumors according to which the two are dating are just gossip. This was stated by the actor himself. It all stems from a rumor published on the tabloid “Closer” that the two “Friends” co-stars have started to be together. “Nothing is true,” a spokesman for the 54-year-old actor told Britain’s “Sun”.

David Schwimmer, his words According to the American media, Jennifer and David began to see each other after they met at the reunion of “Friends”. On that occasion, the two actors admitted to having had, at the time of the sit-com, a “big crush” on each other which, however, never resulted in a relationship. David told presenter James Corden: “I had a huge crush on Jen“, and she replied,” It was reciprocated. “David then added,” We liked each other but each time one of us was in a relationship and we never crossed that line. “







Friends, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer new couple? Loading... Advertisements A source recently told Closer magazine: “After the reunion, it became clear that the memory of the past had aroused feelings for both of us and that the chemistry they had always had to bury was still there. They started texting each other right after filming, and just last month, David flew from his home to New York to see Jen in Los Angeles. ”The insider added that Jen cooked for David at his home and that they were seen visiting a winery in Santa Barbara together. However, a rep for the 54-year-old actor said that there is “no truth” in these items.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, their past



Jennifer Aniston: “I’m done with friends not vaccinated against Covid” Jennifer Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt (from 2000 to 2005, plus three years of engagement) and with Justin Theroux, from which she separated in 2018 after a seven-year relationship. Jennifer and Justin have remained very close, so much so that recently the actress wrote “Love You” via Instagram Stories, accompanying an image of her shirtless ex on his 50th birthday, August 10: “Truly unique. of its kind, “he added. David, on the other hand, was married to the English artist and photographer Zoe Buckman, from which he separated in 2017. From his ex-wife he had, on May 8, 2011, the daughter Cleo.