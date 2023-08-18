Entertainment

“Nothing Like It” – Rock & Pop

Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa talk about their experience performing concerts in South America during their recent tours. The artists agreed that the region’s people are among the most passionate in the world, stating that they are one of his favorite shows.

it must be remembered billie eilish came to our country a few months agoWhen it was presented at Lollapalooza Chile 2023. however, It seems that the young singer is more influenced by the people of our neighboring country.

What did Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa say?

Billie Eilish was the most recent guest at your service, podcast containing dua Lipa Chat with various celebrities of pop culture. on-the-spot interpreter bad man told about His recent pass through South America and how happy he was.

“You know how they’re out there. It’s been a wild ride”, Billie begins when Dua Lipa asks her how the field trip went. “We were in South America for about three weeks. The show we did in Argentina was one of the best shows of my life.“, the artist continued about his set at Lollapalooza Argentina 2023.

well stressed During concerts, there is tremendous passion among Argentine fans, which is replicated in most music festivals in South America. On her part, Dua Lipa agreed 100%, saying It has been one of his favorite shows till date.

“There’s nothing like it. The energy is absolutely incredible. It’s one of my favorite places to go and play”Dua Lipa said. It must be remembered that he visited our country in 2022 as part of his A trip down memory lane to the future.

