“Nothing like this since Calciopoli” – Libero Quotidiano

Mario Sconcerti, in his usual editorial on the championship, analyzes Inter’s victory over Napoli: “Inter played a great match for 75 minutes, often dominating the opponent. Then Inzaghi thought that he could end up controlling, he removed Barella and Lautaro and conceded to Napoli until he got close There was no Napoli at the beginning of autumn, still organization, but less personality “. For Sconcerti, “the true figure of Napoli, game after game, gives it Fabian Ruiz who sometimes gets lost “.

Because Inzaghi's Inter is better than Conte's. Champions, Sconcerti's shovel

The championship is reopened for the editorialist of the Corriere della Sera: “Inter have played for everyone: for Juve, which can continue to study while remaining clinging to the standings; for Milan which remains intact even after the hard defeat in Florence; and also for Atalanta. It is not a refined championship. but very nice. I don’t remember one like this from before Calciopoli, a moment that broke the quality of our top football and conditioned it for many years “, he writes in the columns of the Corriere.

Juve, equal in pride. And that's not good news. What does Sconcerti know: Allegri, are we at the end credits?

“There is, however, a blasphemous assurance in Inter, in addition to good behavior, that Milan and Naples do they know how to achieve only by giving the best. Inter have cold players, Napoli and Milan need organization, they keep up if the music is in tune. There was also a good Juve, he didn’t leave a shot at Lazio and recovered 5 points in two rounds “, concludes Sconcerti. who still sees Inter champion in office with destiny in their own hands.

