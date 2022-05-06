“Nothing made him stop hitting me”

Recap of the Depp v. Heard trial: day 14 4:22

(CNN) –– Amber Heard resumed her testimony this Thursday in the defamation trial that confronts her with her ex-husband Johnny Depp and recounted a series of physical abuses at the hands of the actor that, according to her, intensified until the couple abused each other.

“Nothing I did made him stop hitting me. Nothing. I tried for over a year, maybe two, to just not respond physically, not respond verbally, just stare at him, tried to freeze, tried to go to a different place I would then try to verbally assault him, I would try to threaten him that if he hit me again I would call the police.

This Thursday was the second day that Heard took the stand to testify in the defamation trial, which stems from the $50 million lawsuit Depp filed against her due to an op-ed she wrote in 2018 for the newspaper Washington Post, and in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”. Although Depp’s name does not appear in the publication, the actor claims that this cost him lucrative roles in his career.

Heard testified that in 2014, while filming a movie with James Franco, Johnny Depp threw objects at her and then kicked her in the back during a fight about romantic scenes with Franco.

“I feel this boot on my back. It just kicked me in the back. I fell to the ground and held on. Nobody said anything, nobody did anything,” Heard testified. “I felt so embarrassed that he could kick her to the ground in front of people.”

For his part, Depp has denied hitting Heard. In her testimony, he spoke of suffering verbal and physical abuse from her, including a detailed description of an incident that left her finger partially severed.

Heard testified that shortly after the incident, Depp apologized for his behavior and later hired a medical team to help him get off drugs.

“This is typical of his apologies to me when he overindulged physically,” Heard testified of an apologetic text message. “He encouraged me because I thought it meant he understood that he could really hurt me. He sometimes thought he didn’t understand how much he could hurt me physically,” she added.

Heard testified that Depp asked her to accompany him to his private island while he detoxed from drugs. A period that she described as “hell”, but she said that at one point in the process she decided to leave.

“It was just more than I could handle. I don’t know how to detox someone,” Heard testified.

Depp previously addressed this period of detoxification when he took the stand at the beginning of the trial.

“There was a big part of me that was very uncomfortable with Mrs. Heard joining me for that detox,” Depp testified.

Before the court took a lunch break, Heard testified that the couple’s relationship began to decline.

“At this point in our relationship, we were both saying terrible things to each other. We were yelling at each other. Unfortunately, when Johnny started hitting me, he just won.”

Heard is expected to continue testifying Thursday, and likely won’t take the stand again until May 16, as the court goes into recess.