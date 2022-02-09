“Nothing Milan-Cortina 2026 if things don’t change”

The short track champion: “I’m not putting myself and the coach back in the situation we have been in so far”

After the triumph a Beijing 2022 and the tenth Olympic medal in short track won in his career, for Arianna Fontana it was time to get some pebbles off the skates. “I’m enjoying the moment and the victory is proof that coming to Beijing was the best choice – commented the Italian athlete -. But things have to change, otherwise nothing. Milan-Cortina 2026. We do not want to remain in the situation we have been in so far “.

“I certainly thought about it before coming here to China – commented la fountain -, but also in past years when Milan-Cortina was nominated for 2026. Some things must change absolutely because I don’t want to put myself and the coach back in the conditions in which we had to work up to now “.

The first Olympic gold in China for Italy has argued with the Federationquestioning his presence at the next Olympic Games to be held in our country: “Either things change or maybe we’ll see each other in another guise.”