Nothing Nintendo Switch Pro but in 2024 a next gen console will arrive, for analysts – Nerd4.life

Nintendo Switch will have a real successor in 2024, according to some analysts, but this will not be the purported model Nintendo Switch Pro that would not be expected from the company, but a real one Nintendo’s new next gen console.

This is the prediction of Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis, which would thus silence the endless rumors about the alleged Nintendo Switch Pro in favor of something completely new, which could follow the line of success imposed by Switch but could also be something different.

Will the Nintendo Switch family remain as it is until a new console arrives in 2024?

“I expect the performance of the console market to be quite stable over the course of 2022, with a decline in Nintendo Switch sales and after two years of great results on the gaming console front, “Harding-Rolls wrote to GamesIndustry.biz.

“Either way, the Nintendo Switch family of devices will still be there best-selling in 2022 reaching about 21 million units sold, also helped by the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED “, he added. All this, however, will not lead to further evolutions on this line:” I do not expect a Nintendo Switch Pro in 2022, we are planning a Nintendo next gen console for the late 2024, so I am not convinced that a Pro model is destined to appear completely “.

Nintendo, in fact, has always denied the rumors about an enhanced model of Nintendo Switch, commonly called “Pro”, for some years now. On the other hand, it launched the new one last year Nintendo Switch OLED, which improves the integrated screen with an OLED panel of higher quality and size, while remaining in line with the original hardware. Nintendo has also reported in the past that the Nintendo Switch life cycle may be set to last for a long time, which may not coincide with the launch of a next gen console as early as 2024, but there is still time to return to the subject.