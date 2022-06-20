Nothing to do with the rumours: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively ‘still in love’ after 10 years of marriage

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively they are “still very much in love” as they share an unbreakable bond even after spending nearly a decade together, according to a recent report.

The Hollywood couple, one of the most beloved, are “crazily lost” for each other as they prepare to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in September this year.

“Blake and Ryan have this unbreakable bond as a couple,” a source told Us Weekly before adding, “They are still very much in love.”

“Usually being married for almost 10 years, couples change or break up, but not them,” the source continued. “They are still madly in love with each other.”

The power couple, who share three daughters together, are “very confident in their relationship” amid their busy schedules according to the source.

Previously, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Adam Project actor revealed the secret of his happy married life.

“We don’t take each other too seriously, but we’re also friends,” he told the outlet. “Falling in love is great, but do they like each other? That’s the question you have to ask yourself, you know, going into it.”

“We have always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a friend in that,” she added.

Lively will soon make her directorial debut with the film Seconds, while Reynolds will focus on her commercial projects as she plans to spend more time with the kids.