Nothing to see! Zendaya made it clear that she will not record songs again

Thanks but no thanks! The star of “Euphoria” Zendaya clarified to her fans that she will not venture into the music industry again.

The actress took the time to thank for the support after the release of “I’m Tired”, a song she recorded with Labrinth for the soundtrack of the hit HBO series, however, she said that it did not mean her return as a singer.

Also, the “Dune” actress re-sang her voice for a few verses of the single and made an account of the fact on Twitter.

«I walked away from music a long time ago, for a number of reasons, but I still love it very much, so the love and support I have received during these days for just having ventured back into a little bit of music means the world. for me… thank you,” Zendaya wrote in the tweet.

I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 4, 2022

Likewise, fans of the Californian singer told her in the comments section that they want more music from her.

“I’m putting your songs on repeat queen”; “Make more music please!” and “We are begging”, was part of what his followers left him.

It is important to mention that Tom Holland’s girlfriend also sang a song in the first season of “Euphoria”: “All of Us”.

musical past

The artist released her first and only album in 2013 titled “Zendaya”, it included songs like “Replay” and “Love You Forever”, the latter was co-written and co-produced by Nick Jonas.

According to Just Jared Jr, the artist began working on her second album, however, it never came out.

On the other hand, the distance that the brand new African American took from the musical scene was not only to dedicate herself fully to acting. In November 2021, she revealed to Issa Rae on her show the reason why she left this facet aside. “I walked away from music on purpose due to bad contracts, to be honest. Since then I have learned to read and fully understand them,” she said.