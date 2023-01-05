NOTHING will be the SAME between Correa and the Mets, LUXURY ADDITION for the Yankees, we wait for Candelita – Full Swing

By Juan Paez

After the Marlins parted ways with Jesús Aguilar, Jorge Soler is expected to fill the designated hitter role full-time in 2023. That is if they don’t get another ideal slugger to fill that role. Such a possibility would be beneficial to Soler, as it could result in less chance of injury and more opportunity to spend more time with the Marlins on the field. It will dawn and we will see!

EnNuevaYorkVanEnSerio.com: The Yankees just made a great addition, although he doesn’t play ball. Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman has been assigned an executive advisor. That man is none other than Brian Sabean, who was the Giants’ general manager when they won three World Series titles between 2010 and 2014.

If you think that José Iglesias has taken too long to sign, then don’t rush me. Late signings seem to be common in Candelita’s career. The Cuban shortstop signed in 2019 with the Reds on February 23, squared in 2020 with the Orioles on January 7 and officially closed a deal in 2022 with the Rockies on March 16. We’ll see, said a blind man.

TodaUnaNovelaSinFinal.com: In the big league scene, you expect that Carlos Correa’s contractual deal with the Mets, if sealed, would be “dramatically” different from the 12-year, $315 million deal originally announced. The Puerto Rican’s health, especially his repaired right ankle, worries New Yorkers. These, despite that, want to have the shortstop.

—

ephemeris

He died on a day like today:

2002: Adrian Zabala

They were born on a day like today:

1911: Isidoro “Izzy” Leon

1942: Rigoberto “Tito” Fuentes

It happened on a day like today:

2013: The Reds sign Jakub Ižold, the first Slovakian to sign with a major league organization. Ižold didn’t make it past the Rookie League and barely lasted two years in the Cincinnati system, going 0-1 with a 7.23 ERA in 30 appearances, all in relief.

—

How many days until Opening Day?

85 days

—

To keep an eye on…

DH Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins

Soler was one of the Marlins’ flops in 2022. He played just 72 times, got injured and hit just .207/.295/.400. He decided to stay with the team and will be its highest paid player in 2023. His mission for this next tournament will be to vindicate himself with the Miami club.

—

the trivia

Vince Coleman is the only player in Major League history to steal 100 or more bases in each of his first three seasons (1985, 1986, 1987).

—

2022 in numbers

Andrew Chafin, Camilo Doval, Will Smith and Lou Trivino were the pitchers who racked up the most strikeouts with the bases loaded in 2022. All struck out seven batters each.

—

We close with the phrase of the day…

“That’s why I don’t talk, because I talk a lot”

Joaquin Andujar.

NOTE: If you want to leave any comment, question related to the Major Leagues, doubt or provide any information, you are free to do so. Leave it in the comments and I will gladly answer you in the next day’s newsletter!

Happy offseason and thanks for reading!