Nothing’s first mobile should be inspired by the beginnings of OnePlus

The mobile telephony market has been one of the most competitive in recent decades. The signatures have arrived and have been obeying the whims of users, who valued one thing or another. Ericsson and Motorola gave way to Nokia and Blackberry, which succumbed to Apple and Samsung. Now it is the Chinese brands, such as OPPO, Xiaomi or Vivo that are growing the most, but everything can change in the future.

That is why it is not surprising that there are small companies that want to enter a really lucrative market, if they know how to do things well, of course.

Nothing is one of the most interesting firms that have been born in recent years. Created among others by Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, the company has targeted a very specific type of user with its first product, the Nothing Ear (1), and may soon present a much more important second.

What we know about Nothing’s mobile

In recent months the rumors of a possible interest of the company to enter the smartphone sector have increased, and at the MWC we have not stopped seeing small tracks that pointed to it.

Carl Pei himself has mentioned Android executives on Twitter, letting it drop that he liked what Google was doing. Snapdragon has joined these comments, which will surely be the company responsible for providing the processor to said mobile.

The company’s Twitter account has hinted, not announced, that new products could be announced in March, with many hoping it will be a smartphone. The question is what approach will Nothing have in such a close sector?

What we expect from Nothing’s mobile

Nothing Ear (1)

Alvarez del Vayo The Free Android

Although it has not been confirmed, it is said that one of the reasons why Carl Pei left OnePlus is because he did not agree with the change in strategy that the company was going to undertake a little over a year ago.

That change is what turned the company from creating one or two models a year, always looking at the high end, to having a plethora of models that would try to compete on many more fronts.

Come on, OnePlus was going to become a traditional manufacturer and its founder did not like the plan.

So he left and founded Nothing, a technology company that put design and detail above catalog size. Does this sound familiar to you? Indeed, it is what OnePlus was when it landed with its first mobile, a smartphone that sought to be a flagship killer and that, although it was not the best mobile on the market, it did manage to be one of the most recognized and the ones that buyers liked the most.

We expect something similar from Nothing’s mobile, a mid-range terminal that is capable of offering an innovative design, as they have done with their headphones, as well as a first-rate experience, without raising the price much.

Realme 9 Pro Plus

Alvarez del Vayo The Free Android

Brands like Realme or OnePlus itself are doing it in very recent models, such as the Realme 9 Pro Plus or the OnePlus Nord CE 2.

Nothing has a place to become a brand with a purpose that Carl Pei knows well: “good product and fair price”. It’s just what we get with the Nothing Ear (1), in a market that has even more competition than mobile.

the theoretical Nothing Phone (1) It could be a smartphone designed for most users, a mid-range of between 400 and 500 euros with a very clean version of Android that fights in a price range in which there are no such products. Sure, Google has the Pixels, but it’s not like Google’s hardware is a big seller, unfortunately for the company.

Perhaps in a few weeks we will have news about this product or perhaps the idea of ​​launching it commercially will end up being cancelled. It only remains to wait.

