Notice to Ferrari! Checo Pérez earns the whistles of the fans in Emilia-Romagna

This Saturday the sprint race was held to determine the starting order in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix which will take place this Sunday. It will be the third race of the Formula 1 World ChampionshipY Max Verstappen will have the privilege of leading the grid. It was a good presentation Red Bullwhich also had Czech Perez third, behind charles leclercfrom ferrari.

After a very difficult start, with two retirements in three races, Max Verstappenlast champion of the Formula 1got the pole in the Emilia Romagna Grand PrixAfter a bitter battle with charles leclerc, who had previously been in first place provisionally. For its part, Czech Perez He managed to put the bad record he had in last year’s sprint races behind him and was in a good position heading into the race.

The Mexican who represents Red Bull he was satisfied with the classification but recognized that the performance could be even better: “It would be ideal to make a 1-2, that would be great for us, probably not for the Tifosi (fans), but we tried!”he assured between laughs, referring to the amount of public that came to give strength to ferrarilocal in Emilia Romagna during this weekend.

Czech Perez He highlighted the importance of being able to climb positions in the sprint race, since what was done on Friday had not been entirely convincing and his track record under that modality was not entirely positive either: “It was important to minimize yesterday’s qualifying, we had problems with the red flags, today we were able to come back and we are in a position for tomorrow”assured the pilot from Guadalajara.

The worst classification of Mercedes

The sprint race did not go well for the team Mercedes. George Russell will start from 11th place, and Lewis Hamilton in the 14th. The Briton, seven times world champion, acknowledged his nonconformity with the moment the team is going through: “We have not got it right this year, but all the workers in this team are giving everything to correct it as soon as possible. We have done a lot of work behind the scenes, but this is what we have at the moment.”he claimed.