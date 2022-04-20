Notice to people who had COVID in January

Spain has recovered much of its pre-pandemic normality. The favorable evolution of the epidemiological situationmarked by the decrease in infections and the accumulated incidence, has allowed all the restrictions to be lifted that were announced during the last two years.

The last measure to be eliminated has been the use of the mask indoors, after its permanent use for almost 700 days. Except for the health centers, hospitals, nursing homes and transportation both public and travellers, the rest of the spaces will have a specific recommendation for their use. In companies, for example, it will be the occupational risk prevention departments that make the final decision in this regard.

In this way, our country has managed to take a key and almost definitive step in the fight against the coronavirus. The measure has been published in the BOE this Wednesday, April 20, so that through this procedure, the end of the masks has begun in Spain generally. The immunologist Alfredo Corell has spoken about the removal of the masks. In an interview granted to ‘Public mirror‘, has given his point of view on the decision.

“It is a very visual measure, as the last symbol of the pandemic in the face of the population,” said Corell, who, at the same time, offered his opinion on when they should have been withdrawn. “I would have waited 10 or 15 days to see the effects of the measures. Easter and the end of the mask indoors are going to come together“, he mentioned.

“The predominant variant is a subvariant of Omicron”

On the other hand, the immunologist launched a warning for those people who, in the month of January, tested positive for Omicron, a variant that caused a rebound in infections and the accumulated incidence between December 2021 and the beginning of this year. “Many people who passed COVID in January write to me to say that they have symptoms and are antigen positive. Omicron is no longer the predominant variant, but a sub-variant of Omicron known as Silent“.

Furthermore, he explained the main difference between the BA.1 (Original Ómicron) and BA.2 (Silent Ómicron) lineages. “This subvariant is distinct enough that the immunity left by one does not cover the other“, he explained in the aforementioned ‘Atresmedia’ program. Corell warns that one variant does not protect from the other and therefore You can be positive for coronavirus again despite having passed it at the beginning of the year. According to the expert, the contagion of this silent variant passes without too much incidence in three or four days like a cold, but he warns that the infections can increase again after the days of Easter.

Finally, it launched a recommendation on its use, especially when we decide to attend events. “When we go to a place with a long time of shouting and singing, like the sporting or musical events, I recommend continuing with a mask“.

Places where the mask will not be mandatory indoors

Once the places where its use will still be mandatory (hospitals, nursing homes, day centers, physiotherapy clinics, pharmacies and transport), in the rest of the places its use will become recommended.

Among all the places where its use will no longer be mandatory, there are discos, bars, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and educational centers (it will only be mandatory in this case for the vulnerable population). It will also be recommended for use in sports stadiumswhere 100% of the allowed capacity has already been recovered.

“We are in a favorable epidemiological context that facilitates the relaxation of one of the most symbolic elements of the pandemic: masks”, said the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias. “The measure has been weighed. The measures are in line with other countries in Europe.”