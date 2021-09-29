Noto, Codex, on stage “The map of the heart of Lea Melandri” of the company Ateliersi

Another “micro-festival”, like the artistic director of Codex, Salvatore Tringali, likes to define the many events spread over the various weekends of the event. Another appointment with Codex, the review of theater, music, dance and cultural training, which will end in Noto on October 16.

The protagonist of the next weekend, Saturday 2 October at 8.45 pm, at the Tina Di Lorenzo Theater in Noto, an Ateliersi production, “The map of the heart of Lea Melandri” by and with Fiorenza Menni and Andrea Mochi Sismondi and with Francesca Pizzo | Crystal. Where do Duran Duran and Jean-Luc Godard, the endocrinologist’s advice and Il diavolo in corpo, Siouxsie, tarot cards and a very young Meryl Streep meet? In the many issues of Girl In, the weekly magazine for teenagers from the 1980s, among whose pages the image of a society in transformation is captured. A magazine that makes the disruptive choice to entrust Lea Melandri, a reference figure of feminism and the non-authoritarian movement, with a correspondence column that she opens to dialogue between readers with psychoanalytic, poetic and literary stimuli. Ateliersi leads an emotional journey through those letters, intertwining the urgencies and auditory daring of the time with the present resonances. The music is arranged and elaborated by Vincenzo Scorza and Mauro Sommavilla.

But Codex is not just shows, it is also an opportunity for meeting and comparison, for growth and cultural formation. Like the one entrusted to the laboratories. And the protagonist of the online lab, which was held yesterday, was always the Ateliersi Company. “The map of the heart” is the title of the webinar addressed to the students of the comprehensive school Matteo Raeli of Noto “One of the many companies that this year collaborate with Codex – explains Tringali – precisely because the successful intent is to transform Noto, during the duration of the event, into a large stage trodden by many protagonists, schools and realities of the Netino and island territory more generally, journalists, operators in the sector and theater enthusiasts “.