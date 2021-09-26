Notte and Brava in Las Vegas, when Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher got drunk on the set

Tonight on TV 8 airs Good Night in Las Vegas, a 2008 comedy directed by Tom Vaughan starring Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher, who were the protagonists of a particular and funny background.

In an old interview made during the post-production of the film, in fact, the two actors revealed that they had each other get drunk on the set to make their attitude in the wedding scene even more realistic, thus forcing the director to shoot the scene several times before achieving the desired result. One hilarious behind the scenes video It was also available online for a while, but Fox had it removed for copyright reasons.

In the film, Jack Fuller (Kutcher) is an unrepentant bachelor who never ends what he begins, while Joy McNally (Diaz) is a blonde New York broker who diligently carries it out. He loses his job for little application, she the future husband for too much concern. Fired without too many pleasantries, the two find refuge and pleasure in Las Vegas, where they meet, get drunk and get married. After the effects of alcohol are over, they try to divorce and keep three million dollars won by Jack with Joy’s quarter dollar. Too bad that a traditionalist judge decides otherwise for them: freezing of the Jackpot winnings and six months of forced cohabitation.

Absent from the scene for several years now, Cameron Diaz talked about her possible return to acting in a recent interview.