Nouvelle Vague makeup trends for spring summer 2023

How will we put on makeup next spring summer 2023? Discover the makeup trends at the Chanel SS23 fashion show.

Discover the main makeup trends for next spring summer 2023 at the Chanel fashion show. Because apart from fashion, in a parade you can also imagine where the makeup shots are going to go. For example, Chanel takes us back to the 60s and the Nouvelle Vague.

A 1960s Nouvelle Vague film inspires fashion and makeup trends for Chanel SS23: Last Year at Marienbad by Alain Resnais.

Alain Resnais’s film was nominated for an Oscar for best screenplay, and won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It is the typical movie that is worth staying to read the credits. Apart from signing great names of the Nouvelle Vague such as Alain Resnais and Alain Robbe-Grilletand cult actresses like Delphine Seyrig, you will also discover a name that will be much more familiar to you: Coco Chanel.



Was Coco Chanel featured in the film that inspired the SS23 collection and the Maison’s makeup trends?

No, Coco Chanel appears in the credits of Last Year in Marienbad as a costume designer alongside Bernard Evein, a costume creator and art director who signed films such as The Four Hundred Blows either The Umbrellas of Cherbourg with Catherine Deneuve.

How does the movie Last Year at Marienbad inspire Virginie Viard for the Chanel SS23 collection?

Last Year at Marienbad narrates how uncomfortable it can be meet an ex-lover when you are with your partner and some friends in a château, or anywhere else. A relationship that arose a year ago in Marieband, a famous spa in the Czech Republic where figures such as Chopin, Wagner, Mark Twain, Kafka or Freud used to relax. That is the context in which the 1960s film with Gabrielle Chanel’s costumes takes place.

Personified in the American actress Kristen Stewart, the creative director of Chanel, Virginie Viard, presents us with a game of bows, boas, rhinestones and sequins that is combined with deconstructed silhouettes and minimalist evening dresses in gold panne velvet. Although, as always, the protagonist is tweed, on this occasion, pastel. As for make-up, the house opts for a clean face, very Nouvelle Vague, with intense lips and a look outlined in the best style of the 60s and 70s, as if it also paid homage to another film, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie of Luis Bunuel.

Makeup trends Nouvelle Vague Spring Summer 2023

