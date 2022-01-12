Novak Djokovic and the positive buffer of the 16th which perhaps is of the 26th of December – Corriere.it

from Marco Calabresi

Der Spiegel reveals other inconsistencies, in addition to the responses to the entry form to Australia. Check an audio of Nole with the voice tested: “For now I am a free man, tomorrow we see”

The prolonged dribble filmed by a drone raised by an Australian TV on Melbourne Park to clandestinely resume the training of

Novak Djokovic

it’s metaphorical. There were hours of long exchanges: of accusations, of stamped papers, of rebounds of responsibility, with Djokovic who was the first to break the serve. The match point, however, continued to be held by the government, in the person of the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke, who is not, however, among the top seeds of the Australian Open. Novak, on the other hand, is there: he’s number one, Tennis Australia can’t wait to have him on the court, let alone if he could publish a sub judice list.

It will be very strange, from Monday, to talk only about tennis: Berrettini, Sinner and the other Azzurri, alas, have become distant dots compared to the spy story of this last week. Every day one comes out, and they all seem to be against Nole, of whom he turns an audio on the web of the past few days – probably intended for a relative, perhaps for his brother – with a voice tested by fatigue. “For now I’m a free man, let’s see what tomorrow holds”. But in the end, however, we always return at night to the Tullamarine airport, where Djokovic arrived safely to go to the baggage carousel and then to the hotel, while instead he was held until dawn under interrogation by the border police.

In travel form who is filled out to enter Australia, Nole declared that he had not moved from Serbia in the 14 days prior to the trip, but the web and social networks do not forgive, especially with a planetary celebrity, besieged by fans looking for selfies and photo hunters. In the two weeks before embarking in Melbourne, Djokovic has been traveling and how, settling for a few days in Marbella, to train with more favorable temperatures. «Providing false and misleading information is a serious crime. You could (referring to the person who compiles it, ed) also be liable to a civil sanction “. Translated: vaccinated or not, whoever declares the false goes home.

That’s not all: an investigation by the German newspaper Der Spiegel

would even have questioned the authenticity of the positive swab of December 16 (the one after which Djokovic still appeared in public events without even the mask), which in reality would be dated 26. The German newspaper – who carried out his own investigation with computer investigators Zerforschung – explains that the QR code of Djokovic’s test on December 16 showed a negative result at the first scan of the journalistic investigation (Monday at 13.19) and a positive result at the second (Monday at 14.33). An anomaly also arises between the paper version of the test result and its digital version, which have different dates. According to the results of the research group, the test of December 16 has a progressive number of 7371999. The documents indicate that the result occurred around 8 pm. The “timestamp” of the positive buffer, however, gives a very different result: December 26 at 2:21 pm, that is 10 days after the date reported as that of the infection. The point is, the December 22 negative buffer has the number 7320919, smaller than 51080 units when it should have been larger. If the December 16 test is good, it may have been registered in the Serbian database 10 days later, four days after failing. The question, of course, is not insignificant. And it exposes Djokovic to further criminal and sporting risks: 5 years in prison in the first case, 3 years of disqualification in the second.

Thousands of miles from Melbourne, meanwhile, Renata Voracova has returned home, the 38-year-old doubler from the Czech Republic who experienced a situation similar to that of Djokovic. Having entered Australia unvaccinated, it was not enough for her to prove that she had Covid. “In reality I was in a different situation from Novak’s – he said -. Then he is number one and has no financial problems. When I was told that my visa had been canceled and how difficult it would be to get it back, it made no sense for me to stay in Australia. For sure, though, I will seek compensation from Tennis Australia. I hope there is no need to go to court, but the trip alone cost me 2,500 euros ». Those that Djokovic earns with a forehand.