Novak Djokovic: Australia investigates a possible false travel declaration

The Australian Border Force is investigating a possible irregularity in Novak Djokovic’s travel declaration prior to his arrival in the country. The Guardian writes it, which tells how the tennis champion said he had not traveled for two weeks before his intercontinental flight. But a series of post on social media show that the tennis player was in Belgrade on Christmas day, as he also documented Open. He then flew to Australia from Spain on January 4th. The government agency in recent days also published a statement confirming that Djokovic had access to his phone.

The tweet of 25 December shows Novak together with Petar Djordjic of Benfica. Meanwhile, the government is deciding what to do in the case. Instead of deciding within 4 hours yesterday, the executive took a day’s time. Meanwhile, there was a phone call between the two prime ministers: Serbian colleague Ana Brnabic asked Scott Morrison for “decent treatment” for her fellow citizen. But the spotlight is on Alex Hawke. The Minister of Immigration can, in theory, cancel the visa again and expel the number 1 tennis player in the world. But the decision would open up a new legal challenge. To revoke the visa, Hawke could theoretically settle for a cancellation reason such as the threat to public safety. But the judges could overrule it. So here’s the idea of ​​the misrepresentation. In his declaration as a traveler to Australia, presented on January 1, Djokovic replied “no” to the question: “Did you travel or will you travel in the 14 days prior to your flight to Australia?”. In documents filed with the federal district court, Djokovic said he authorized his agent to file this statement on January 1, before traveling to Melbourne from Spain via Dubai on January 4.

Read also: