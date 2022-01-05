Novak Djokovic blocked at the airport: his visa does not allow him to enter Australia with the vaccine exemption

It could be a bureaucratic quibble on visas to blow up the Australian Open to Novak Djokovic, after the controversy that in these hours are characterizing his participation in the tournament thanks to avaccine exemption which would allow him to circumvent the country’s laws on the entry of people no vax. The government of Victoria he declined the request late at night before he landed at Melbourne where, according to the Australian media, the visa presented was not accepted. Djokovic’s plane arrived at the airport Tullamarine around 11:30 pm, but the visa of the 20 times winner of the Grand Slam does not allow medical exemptions for not being vaccinated, a source informed on the matter said The Age and the Herald. The Border Force sought government support to facilitate the entry of Nole, but the refusal has come to make an exception. Therefore, according to the information they filter, at the moment the Serbian is inside his plane e cannot go ashore until the problem is resolved.

It is difficult to believe that ad hoc concessions can arrive from the executive, given that after the controversy that broke out in the past few hours, the prime minister Scott Morrison he assured he was ready to send Djokovic back “At home with the first plane” if the number 1 tennis player in the world does not provide sufficient reasons as to why he did not get vaccinated. “Anyone entering Australia must meet our border requirements,” concluded the head of a government that has imposed the toughest restrictions on its citizens in the past two years.

“I had a great time with my loved ones during the break and today I’m going to Australia with an exemption permit. Let’s go 2022! ”, Announced the Serbian champion, also known for his opposition to vaccines, with a post on Facebook. Words that had triggered the public protests and not only.

After withdrawing from the Atp Cup from Sydney there were many doubts about his presence at the Australian Open, where he won the last three editions for a total of nine titles. Craig Tiley, the director of the Slam Down Under, it was clear: in order to play at Melbourne Park, tennis players must be fully vaccinated.