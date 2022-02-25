Novak Djokovic fell this Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Dubai tournament 6-4 and 7-6 (7/4) against the Czech Jiri Vesely (Number 123 in the world).

After the surprise defeat, the Serbian will lose his number one in the ATP ranking in the next classification, which will be published on Monday. Russian Daniil Medvedev will take his place.

It will be the first time since 2004 that the men’s tennis throne is for a player who does not belong to the so-called ‘Big 4’, that is: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

Djokovic’s frustrated comeback

After all the controversy over the scandal it generated at the Australian Open, the expectation of Djokovic’s return to the circuit was immense.

Well received by the organizers of the event, who said publicly that they did not care that he was not vaccinated, the Serb had everything to win. In fact, in his first game he was received with a standing ovation from a large part of the public.

This morning, the French newspaper ‘L’equipe’ published an interview in which he confirmed that he was not going to be vaccinated at the moment. Hours later, his fall on the circuit was a reality.

